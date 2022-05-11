University of Maryland Urgent Care Opens Newest Location Today In Chester / Kent Island

The University of Maryland Medical System today opened its newest University of Maryland Urgent Care (UMUC) location, located in the Kent Town Market Shopping Center off Maryland Route 50 (25 Kent Town Market, Suite 100A in Chester).

The opening of UMUC’sKent Island location is long overdue and fills a much-needed void for healthcare in Queen Anne’s County. The site is more than 4,400 square-feet, will employ approximately 20 local residents and plans on providing care to over 12,000 patients annually. This is UMUC’s third location on the Eastern Shore, with centers already serving patients in Denton and Easton.

“We are thrilled to bring urgent care services to the residents of Queen Anne’s County. The services we will provide at this location will help relieve pressure from the emergency departments and will make health care much more accessible with is now being just down the road, rather than in the next major town miles away,” said Scott Burger, D.O., UMUC’s Interim Chief Medical Officer.

Last Thursday, the new business celebrated their joining of the Queen Anne’s County Chamber of Commerce with a traditional ribbon cutting, which included County Commissioners Steve Wilson and Jack Wilson; Economic Development Commissioners Jim Reilly and Laura Wilson; Joe Ciotola, MD, the Health Officer for Queen Anne’s County; and Ken Kozel, President and Chief Executive Officer of University of Maryland Shore Regional Health. During the event, attendees had the opportunity to take a “behind the scenes” tour of the new facility, including the updated storefront with new windows, the triage room, an exam room and oversized lobby featuring large wall murals from local photographer Jay Fleming.

In addition to the University of Maryland Urgent Care locations in Denton and Easton, the Kent Island center will be another great option for local residents as well as for summertime beach-goers and those on their way to or from Eastern Shore vacations, any of whom may find themselves in urgent need of medical care.

The location opened today and will be open seven days a week from 8 am to 8 pm, including most holidays.

Details about the new University of Maryland Urgent Care Kent Island location are available at UMUrgentCare.com.

About University of Maryland Urgent Care

University of Maryland Urgent Care operates nine centers across the state of Maryland in Baltimore, Caroline, Harford and Talbot counties and Baltimore City. UM Urgent Care focuses on providing a superior patient experience and ensures patients receive high-quality health care that is convenient and affordable.

UM Urgent Care is accredited by the Urgent Care Association. Our centers meet nationally standardized criteria to provide high-level care and processes associated with quality, safety and scope of services. For more information, visit UMUrgentCare.com.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is a university-based regional health care system focused on serving the health care needs of Maryland, bringing innovation, discovery and research to the care we provide and educating the state’s future physician and health care professionals through our partnership with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and the UM Schools of Nursing, Pharmacy, Social Work and Dentistry in Baltimore. As one of the largest private employers in the State, the health system’s 28,000 employees and 4,000 affiliated physicians provide primary and specialty care in more than 150 locations and at 12 hospitals. UMMS’ flagship academic campus, the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore is partnered with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and is recognized regionally and nationally for excellence and innovation in specialized care. Our acute care and specialty rehabilitation hospitals serve urban, suburban and rural communities and are located in 13 counties across the State. For more information, visit www.umms.org.