Talbot Board of Education Announces Finalists for Superintendent of Schools

The Talbot County Board of Education has identified finalists for the Talbot County Superintendent of Schools. The four finalists, in alphabetical order are:

James C. Bell, Jr., Ed.D., Director of Student Services and Secondary Leadership for the Seaford School District, Seaford, Delaware.

Dr. Bell earned a Bachelor of Education in Secondary Mathematics from Southern University A & M, and a Master of Education in School Leadership and a Doctor of Education in Innovation and Leadership from Wilmington University in Georgetown, Delaware. He began his career as a mathematics teacher in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and was recruited by Talbot County Public Schools to teach at Easton High School, where he was later promoted to Assistant Principal. Dr. Bell has also served as Principal of Maces Lane Middle School and Supervisor of Student Services for Dorchester County Public Schools.

Carol E. Flenard, Ed.D., Interim Superintendent, Spotsylvania County Public Schools, Virginia.

Dr. Flenard earned a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Penn State University, and a Master of Education in Administration and Supervision and Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from Virginia Commonwealth University. She began her career as an elementary teacher, and has served as an assistant principal, principal, director of education, executive director of instruction, deputy superintendent-chief academic officer and interim superintendent.

LeTrecia M. Gloster, Ed.D., Assistant Superintendent of Schools, The School District of the City of York, Pennsylvania.

Dr. Gloster earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics Education from Bowie State University, a Master of Science in Administration from Trinity University, and a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from Bowie State University. She taught secondary mathematics in Talbot and Prince George’s County, Maryland and Charlotte, North Carolina, before returning to Maryland and serving as a middle school principal in Caroline and Prince George’s counties. She has also been Executive Director of School Support and Improvement for Metro Nashville Public Schools, Tennessee, and Director of Learning for the District of Columbia Public Schools Leadership Development Division, Washington DC.

Sharon Pepukayi, Ed.D., Assistant Superintendent of PreK-5 Schools, Appoquinimink School District, New Castle County, Delaware.

Dr. Pepukayi earned a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education, from Bennett College, a Master of Arts in Early and Middle Childhood Education from Ohio State University, and a Doctor of Education in Innovation and School Leadership from Wilmington University. She previously served as Assistant Superintendent of PreK-12 Schools, principal, and assistant principal in the Appoquinimink School District. She also taught in the Dublin School District and was a teacher and an administrator in the Red Clay Consolidated School District in Delaware.

The four finalists will participate in interviews with the Talbot County Board of Education and with stakeholders to include members of the community, staff, students, and parents.

The Board has been working with the Maryland Association of Boards of Education (MABE) to conduct the superintendent search.

Any questions regarding the search process should be directed to William Middleton, search consultant at MABE at 410-841-5414, or at wmiddleton@mabe.org.