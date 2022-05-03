MENU

May 3, 2022

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Arts Arts Notes

The Garfield Center Announces Auditions for Short Attention Span Theatre 2022

Jen Friedman, left, played a young girl possessed by a demon as her parents, played by Sharon Herz and Patrick Pearce, try to decide if having a demon or a badly behaved child for their daughter is worse. The play, “The Possessthion,” was part of last season’s SAST at the Garfield Center.

At the Garfield Center for the Arts, playwrights, directors and actors who delight in the art of the 10-minute play are at it again! Short Attention Span Theatre (SAST) offers an evening of 10-minute plays, designed to hold your attention for “just. long. enough.”

Auditions for this year’s SAST will be held at the Garfield Center on Saturday, May 7 at 2:00 PM, Monday, May 9th at 6:00 PM and Wednesday, May 11th at 6:00 PM.  We are seeking actors and stage crew.  Auditions will consist of cold readings from scripts being considered for presentation.

Short Attention Span Theatre will run three weekends: June 24-26, July 1-July 3, and July 8-10. The show will feature a multitude of actors and directors as well as continuing our long tradition of premiering original works by local playwrights and playwrights from around the world.

For any additional inquiries about auditions, please contact GCA Executive Director Steven Arnold at sarnold@garfieldcenter.org.

