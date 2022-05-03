CBMM to Host Songwriting Workshop, Bay-Themed Concert

On Wednesdays May 4–June 1, join the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum and singer/songwriter Janie Meneely for a virtual songwriting workshop.

Held each evening from 7–7:45pm via Zoom, songwriting sessions will include examples and discussions about the components of “successful” songs, as well as brainstorming for ideas, discovering your song pattern, breaking through the sound barrier, and more. Each session will include time for participants to present their own works in progress. No experience with an instrument is necessary, but participants should be prepared to use their voice. The workshop is free, but a donation of $45 is suggested.

The five-session course is being held as part of an ongoing Chesapeake Perspectives Workshop Series. Led by teaching artists who draw inspiration from the Chesapeake, series participants will explore mediums and techniques to reflect their own identity, viewpoint, and experiences through art. Participants are encouraged to participate in one or more workshops, and to use this experience to create a submission for CBMM’s upcoming community response exhibition, The Changing Chesapeake. Visit bit.ly/ChangingChesapeake to learn more.

To celebrate the end of the upcoming songwriting workshop, Meneely will give a lunch-time concert under CBMM’s Tolchester Beach Bandstand from noon–2pm on Saturday, June 4. Perfect for audiences of all ages, Meneely will share songs about Chesapeake watermen, the Oyster Wars, contemporary boating, and more. From pirates to Point Lookout, Meneely’s music celebrates the maritime history, characters, and traditions of the Chesapeake Bay.

Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch, along with their own chairs and blankets for seating. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to the Van Lennep Auditorium. The cost to attend Meneely’sSing the Bay Fantastic! concert is included with general CBMM admission.

Both the songwriting workshop and concert are funded through CBMM’s Regional Folklife Center under the Maryland Traditions program of the Maryland State Arts Council. Visit bit.ly/MeneelyWorkshop for additional details and to register.