The Artists’ Gallery Features Rhonda Ford in “How I See It”

In May of 2022, The Artists’ Gallery will feature the work of their exhibiting artist, Rhonda Ford, in “How I See It.” When asked about her theme, Rhonda noted, “It is not always easy to intellectualize why an artist chooses a subject. A scene or image strikes you, catches your eye and draws you to it. It asks to be painted to either try to describe it in your own terms or give it some importance. You can’t always pinpoint exactly what it is that grabs your attention; it is sometimes a visceral reaction…or it just makes you happy. The challenge is bringing that memory or that emotion to life with paint so another person can also feel it.”

A native of Maryland, Rhonda Ford grew up in Howard County. She has maintained a passion for drawing and painting since she was a young girl, graduating with a degree in Fine Art from the University of Maryland at College Park. After years of working in art related industries, Rhonda moved to the Eastern Shore where she returned to her first love of painting. Since that time, Rhonda has become an award winning artist many times over and a member of the St. Michaels Art League, The Working Artists Forum in Easton, and the Dorchester Center for the Arts. Most recently, Rhonda juried into Plein Air Easton, set to open in July, 2022.

The public is invited to visit The Artists’ Gallery for an opening reception on First Friday, May 6th from 5-8 p.m. for light refreshments and to meet the artist. The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown and is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sundays from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, please call the gallery at 410-778-2425 or visit theartistsgalleryctown.com.