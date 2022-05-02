Adkins Mystery Monday: What May Shrub is Blooming in the Forest?

Happy May Mystery Monday! Well, April showers certainly brought May flowers! What native shrub is blooming now in the forest?
Last week we highlighted the black chokeberry (Aronia melanocarpa)! Black chokeberry is a native shrub that grows well in full sun and produces tasty and nutritious berries that are high in antioxidants. The foliage turns red in the fall for extra seasonal interest.
Adkins Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy and Adkins Arboretum. For more information go here.
