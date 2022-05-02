Letter to Editor: Why Fewer Letters to the Editor in the Star-Democrat?

There seems to be a significant reduction in the letters published in the Star Democrat since the appointment of a new editor and the change in format of the paper.

The paper appears to have dedicated less space to its reader’s “letter to the editors” than to its regular columnists.

Has its readers become less interested what happens in the County?

The letters to the editor section of the Star Democrat is an important voice to the community, as is the Talbot Spy. It is a way for the readership to make known some issues in the County that are not generally known and provide a way for the readership to express itself to the general population.

So – I’m just wondering – has anyone else noticed this trend?

Bill Mocarsky

Easton