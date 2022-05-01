Local Family Makes Fleece Blankets for For All Seasons Rape Crisis Center Survivors

One local family is giving warmth from their hearts by making tied fleece blankets for local charities in our community. Christine and Charles Streaker and their children Gabriella and Braden of Easton recently donated 20 of their blankets to For All Seasons Rape Crisis Center as part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Christine Streaker comments, “We had done this last year for Talbot Interfaith Shelter and I knew about For All Seasons and suggested we consider helping them this spring. The kids agreed and we shopped for fabric, selecting fleece patterns that could comfort boys and girls as well as adults. Our family enjoys helping where we can and we really enjoy making the blankets together.”

Braden Streaker adds, “It’s important to help people because many people have needs. It’s special knowing that I am giving my time to help someone. The blankets give them comfort and give them something that is their own.”

For All Seasons Rape Crisis Center offers certified sexual assault victim advocates, counseling and support groups, free and confidential services in English and Spanish, support in the hospital, police department, and court, and referrals to social and legal services.

Kristy Mirando, Director of Victim Services at For All Seasons, comments, “We are so grateful to this family for donating these blankets. We are very aware of providing comfort to our survivors throughout their time with us. Although they have endured trauma, the blankets will remind them of the care and compassion our agency can provide them on their journey to recovery.”

The For All Seasons English Hotline is 1-800-310-RAPE (7273) and Spanish Hotline is 410-829-6143.

Photo: Back row, left to right, Kristy Mirando, Director of Victim Services at For All Seasons, and For All Seasons’ Victim Advocate Evany Arguello receiving comfort blankets for the Rape Crisis Center from Gabriella and Braden Streaker (front row). Not pictured are parents Christine and Charles Streaker.

For All Seasons provides the highest quality mental health and victim services to children, adults, and families across Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Services are offered in both English and Spanish and include therapy, psychiatry, victim advocacy, 24-hour crisis hotlines, outreach, and community education. For further information, contact For All Seasons at 410-822-1018 or visit forallseasonsinc.org.