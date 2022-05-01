The Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore Announces Upcoming Stitch & Sews

A monthly gathering of stitchers for a few hours of project work, camaraderie and fun.

Location: Fiber Arts Center, 7 N 4th St., Denton, MD 21629

Cost: $5.00 Member, $10.00 Non Member

Dates: Thursday, May 5, 2022

Thursday, June 2, 2022

Thursday, July 7, 2022

Thursday, August 4, 2022

Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022

Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022

Time: 10:00am – 2:00pm

Call Kay Butler to sign up: 410/829-5136