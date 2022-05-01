MENU

May 1, 2022

The Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore Announces Upcoming Stitch & Sews

A monthly gathering of stitchers for a few hours of project work, camaraderie and fun.

Location: Fiber Arts Center, 7 N 4th St., Denton, MD 21629

Cost: $5.00 Member, $10.00 Non Member

Dates: Thursday, May 5, 2022
Thursday, June 2, 2022
Thursday, July 7, 2022
Thursday, August 4, 2022
Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022
Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022
Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022
Time: 10:00am – 2:00pm

Call Kay Butler to sign up: 410/829-5136

