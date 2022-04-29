EEDC Appointments Holly DeKarske Interim Executive Director

The Board of Directors of the Easton Economic Development Corporation (the “EEDC”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Holly DeKarske as the Interim Executive Director of the EEDC, pending full approval of the Board of Directors. She will continue her previous duties as Director of Downtown Development for the EEDC.

DeKarske has extensive experience in implementing and managing Main Street programs, tourism strategies, local events, and festivals. Additionally, she has broad expertise in business retention and attraction, real estate management, and real estate development and planning.

Before joining the EEDC in June of 2021, DeKarske was Executive Director of Venture Lititz, PA, downtown Lititz’s nationally accredited Main Street Program, where her responsibilities included business retention and recruitment, local events, festivals, and tourism marketing. DeKarske also served on the Lititz Regional Community Development Corp board and as co-chair of the Lancaster Economic Development Corp’s Borough Collaborative. Before her work in Lititz, she was with the City of York, PA, as an Economic and Community Development Specialist; prior to that, she was Development and Operations Manager for a real estate company specializing in the use of New Market Tax Credits, Historic Tax Credits and other capital sources for the redevelopment of real estate in and around York, PA. DeKarske has been honored with numerous awards for her work in both Lititz and Lancaster County, PA.

Scott Beatty, Chair of the EEDC, said, “We couldn’t be more pleased with the tremendous effort put in by Holly and the EEDC team with regard to the promotion and development of so many programs for the good of the Town of Easton.”

When asked about her new role, DeKarske said, “I’m looking forward to continuing to work with our neighbors, merchants, businesses, the Town of Easton and Council as well as the many wonderful organizations that make up the fabric of one the best small towns in America.”