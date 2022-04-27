Pickering Creek Announces May and June Programs for the Public

Pickering Creek’s four miles of trails are open to the public dawn to dusk every day. Spring highlights include beautiful views of the Creek from Pickering’s pier, plentiful woodpeckers, warblers, osprey, heron and eagles and many spring blooming flowers. In addition to wandering on your own the Center invites the community to join us at one of our upcoming programs, they are a great opportunities to get outside this spring.

Amphibian Adventure

Friday, May 6, 2022

5:30 – 7:00 pm

$5 per person

Do you love fantastic frogs and terrific toads? Have you ever seen a shy salamander? Come join Pickering Creek educators to learn about the many different types of amphibians in Maryland and where they live! Join the staff on a frog hunt through the wetlands and make your own toad abode!

Sunset Canoe on Pickering Creek

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

6:30-8:00 PM

$10 per person

Enjoy a relaxed paddle along the shores of Pickering Creek at a beautiful time of day. See Barn swallows swoop for their last evening meal, Ospreys maneuvering to their nighttime roost, and bright green colors of young leaves. Canoes & Lifejackets provided.

Nature Mythbusters!

Friday, May 13, 2022

5:30 pm – 6:30 pm

$5 per person

Does moss really only grow on the Northside of trees? Can you get warts from touching toads? If you’ve ever wondered about some of these questions and other nature myths, legends and bizarre truths then join Pickering Creek educators for this guided walk around the property. We’ll answer your burning nature questions, from the simple to the complex, while we stroll through the meadows, forests and wetlands.

Saturday Service Volunteer Day: Caterpillar Counts

Saturday, May 14, 2022

9:00-11:30 AM

No Charge

Arthropods are an important food source for birds and other wildlife. They also have economic and environmental value. “CaterpillarsCount!” is a citizen science project for measuring the seasonal variation, also known as phenology, and abundance of arthropods like caterpillars, beetles, and spiders found on the foliage of trees and shrubs. From 9 to 11:30 on this Saturday service day, volunteers will be surveying and counting bugs on specific trees and shrubs in designated survey sites. Group leaders will provide all materials needed and guide volunteers through survey procedures as we go. All you need is an interest and willingness to count bugs!

Nature Walk with the Executive Director: Wetlands and Meadows

Thursday May 19, 2022

9:00-10:30AM

$5 per person

Join Director Mark Scallion for a trail walk at the Center. Walks are a great introduction to the Center’s trails and programs and an opportunity for you to learn more about what the Center has to offer and for us to learn about your interests. We’ll adventure to a different part of the Center each month, so come as often as you like.

WEBINAR: Animal Architects

Thursday, June 9, 2022

7:00 – 8:00 pm

$5 per person

Humans aren’t the only species that build homes for shelter and warmth. This webinar will dive into the amazing world of animal architects and the inspiration humans draw from these beautiful buildings. From the labyrinthian ant nest to the iconic Beaver dam and many other homes in between come and learn about amazing structures built by wildlife across Delmarva.

Nature Walk with the Executive Director: Sunset Walk

Tuesday June 14, 2022

7:00-8:30 PM

$5 per person

Join Director Mark Scallion for a trail walk at the Center. Walks are a great introduction to the Center’s trails and programs and an opportunity for you to learn more about what the Center has to offer and for us to learn about your interests. We’ll adventure to a different part of the Center each month, so come as often as you like.

All programs at Pickering Creek Audubon Center require advanced registration. Participants may register online at https://pickeringcreek.org/programs/upcoming-programs/