Earth Day Festival Community Trash Walk April 23

Everyone is invited to participate in the 2nd Annual Community Trash/Recycle Walk this Saturday, April 23 during the Chestertown Earth Day Festival. Families, friends, neighbors can meet up at the Info Booth on Park Row. No need to pre-register. We will provide gloves and bags, plus give free seeds, and limited seedlings to all participants in the trash/recycle walk.

Festival hours are 9am to 1pm in Fountain Park. In addition to the Trash/Recycle Walk, the family friendly event features a Community Trash Walk, electric vehicle car display, free paper shredding, free recycling of batteries, #5 plastics, fluorescent bulbs, a guess the bale weight contest, and educational and information booths promoting stewardship.

Infinity Recycling returns with their popular “guess the weight” bales of crushed cans, plastic bottles, and paper. Gift certificates will be awarded to those with the closest weight. Interested in composting? They will have backyard composters for sale.

Paper shredding is available from 9 – 11 am, courtesy Chesapeake Investment Services. Recycle your batteries, CFL and fluorescent bulbs and #5 plastics at the Chestertown Environmental Committeebooth with Jon Hanley.

Worried about escalating gas prices? There will be a variety of locally owned electric vehicle models on display, including Teslas, Chevy Bolts, Nissan Leaf, Kia.

The event is hosted by the Chestertown Environmental Committee and the Town of Chestertown, Sponsors include Chesapeake Investment Advisors, the Electric Vehicle Institute of Maryland, Infinity Recycling, LaMotte Company, Maryland Environmental Services, ShoreRivers and Washington College Center for Environment and Society.

For more information, please call Jon at 410 708 8951 or Andy at 443 480 1987