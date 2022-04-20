Miller, Shoge Receive April Golden Anchor Awards

Two Kent County Public Schools staff members received this month’s Golden Anchor Awards for their work.

DeLia Shoge, a special education teacher at Kent County Middle School, and Courtney Miller, a social worker at Kent County High School each received a Golden Anchor Award at a Board of Education meeting held Thursday, April 7.

The Golden Anchor Award is presented every month to staff members who exemplify the mission and core values of Kent County Public Schools.

“Kent County Public Schools is an anchor organization that creates an environment of academic excellence through a collaborative, equitable and rigorous learning community,” the mission statement reads.

This month’s winners were announced by Dan Hushion, supervisor of human resources for Kent County Public Schools. Hushion said Shoge and Miller were among 25 staff members nominated for the April Golden Anchor Award.

In recognizing Shoge, Hushion spoke about how students appreciate her energy and her encouragement as they push through their struggles and break barriers.

“She does her best to make education equitable, to provide students with what they need in order to be successful,” Hushion said. “She also collaborates with her peers in order to provide the very best possibilities and instruction for the students she works with.”

Speaking about Miller, Hushion called her a great model for students. He spoke about the challenges of being a social worker and how Miller has the best intentions for students.

“She wears her passion for her job on her sleeve as well as in her heart,” Hushion said. “She deserves all the recognition she can get for all her hard work in these tough times in the world and in school.”