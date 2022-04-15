For All Seasons’ Give With Your Heart Campaign Speaks from the Heart

For All Seasons’ Give with Your Heart campaign recently wrapped up with its 2022 Give With Your Heart video featuring the song, “Lean on Me.” In addition to the inspiring song, this year’s campaign featured the reflections of community members and friends who have had experiences with the agency and wanted to share their stories.

“We were thrilled this year to have community members who know our services step forward to share their stories ‘from the heart.’ These are people who understand the importance of the work our staff does day in and day out. Their courage in sharing their personal stories has touched the community in significant ways – we couldn’t be more grateful for their support,” comments Beth Anne Langrell, CEO of For All Seasons.

The following are highlights from the messages from community members which were posted throughout the Give With Your Heart campaign:

Ivy Garcia, Director of Latino Services, For All Seasons:

“I work with many clients who suffer many traumas – from crossing the borders and suffering rape, sexual assault, and being human trafficked – as well as clients with little to no knowledge of mental health. Throughout our education and support groups, our clients learn a new style of life after suffering many victimizations. I love what I do . . .We provide them with new skills and they become better members of society.”

Amy Steward, Local Writer and Community Member:

“About 25 years ago, I faced a really difficult divorce and decided that I needed support services for myself and my family. . . There are lots of bumps along the way in life, and we never can predict when these things are going to happen in our lives. When they happen, you really need to know that you have someone there to catch you. . . I look at For All Seasons as that safety net in our community.”

Nick, For All Seasons Client:

“I lost one of my really good friends to suicide as a result of depression and narcolepsy. As I was struggling myself, I got to a point where what I like to call my, ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ moment where I started feeling like maybe the world would be better if I just wasn’t a part of it. . . Because of the experiences that I had with For All Seasons, not only was I able to address the immediate issues that I was dealing with, but I liked myself more. . . For the first time, I feel like not only can I be myself, but I feel proud of who I am.”

Dave, For All Seasons Client:

“I actually got sober six and a half years ago. I was drinking myself to death. I’d had several events happen in my life that I had not addressed. . . I reached out for help and I got it. . . and I continue to come to therapy at For All Seasons. It’s been one of the most wonderful things in my life. If it wasn’t for this program, I would not be alive.”

Susan Truitt, Director of Clinical Operations, For All Seasons:

“I believe that we all want to do well in our lives. That people are born with the intention of being happy, healthy, productive people. And sometimes, there are things that get in the way . . . When those things happen, we want there to be a place that we can land and know that we will be supported and get help to get back on our feet. And, for me, For All Seasons is that place and has been that place for so many people.”

