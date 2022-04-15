Working Artists Forum Supports Art in Local Schools

Working Artists Forum (WAF) appreciates the opportunity to support the arts in local schools. Their efforts include providing funding to the schools’ art departments. This support is funded through the purchase of paintings at the annual Local Color art show held during Plein Air Easton. Providing funding to these schools for their art supplies encourages the artistic endeavors of their students.

Most recently were presentations to area schools by Betty Huang, President of WAF, and WAF member Carol Frost, as part of the WAF gift card program that includes 5 schools in Caroline County, 7 in Dorchester County, 3 in Kent County, 5 in Talbot County, 8 in Queen Anne’s County and 5 in Worcester County.

Betty Huang presented Dick Blick Gift Cards to Mr. Angeloni, Principal and Mr. Lambert, Art Teacher, of Preston Elementary School; and also to Mr. Lambert as the Art Teacher at Federalsburg Elementary.

Carol Frost presented gift cards to Sudlersville, Church Hill and Kennard Elementary Schools. At Kennard Elementary School in Centreville, Carol was able to meet with the Principal and Art Teacher, Ms. Jenson to personally give them the gift card.

All of the schools were very pleased to receive the gift cards, and WAF has been fortunate and grateful to be able to continue this annual tradition. Dick Blick is a well known art supply company with a wide variety of choices available for the schools’ art departments.

As this support is funded through the purchase of paintings at the annual Local Color art show, which is held under the auspices of the annual Plein Air Easton (PAE) Competition and Arts Festival, WAF is hoping for brisk sales this year. The 2022 Local Color show, which is held at Christ Church in downtown Easton, is from Wednesday, July 20 through Sunday, July 24. For more information on WAF and their activities and artists, and more information on Local Color, visit WorkingArtistsForum.com.