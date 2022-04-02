Letter to Editor: Infinity Recycling to Close Doors Soon

I am very sorry to tell you that Infinity Recycling will be closing our doors in the fairly near future. We have informed our recyclers in Talbot and Caroline county that their service will end at the end of this month of March. Presently we plan on continuing our service to the counties of Kent and Queen Anne’s until the end of May. We will continue to provide recycling service to some of our bulk cardboard recyclers for a while longer to see if that limited service is viable.

I am very disappointed that Infinity has come to this point. When we started, over 30 years ago, I knew that rural recycling would be a challenge. I felt that recycling was a necessary practice and I set it up as a nonprofit organization, more like a public utility. We had some years where income covered our expenses, but the value of our materials slid downward while expenses creeped up. After some years of private subsidizing, it became obvious that we could not continue that way. We tried a more aggressive rate hike to compensate for falling material values, but as our service charge rose some customers stopped service, hindering our attempt to balance our books.

There may be some balance due to some of you who have paid for months past May. Please let us know if you would like us to send you the remainder or if you are willing to donate it to us. Also, you may keep your containers or let us know if you want us to pick them up.

I am so disappointed to have come to this. I thank you for having worked with us. We have kept a lot of stuff out of our landfill over these years and I hope that you may continue to recycle.

Ford Schumann

President, Infinity Recycling