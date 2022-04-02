Choptank Health’s New Federalsburg Facility Receives Town Funding

Choptank Community Health System has received $125k from the Town of Federalsburg to help fund sewer and water expenses for its new Hayman Ave. Federalsburg facility. Monies were able to be provided thanks to eligible use from funding provided through the American Rescue Plan Act. Choptank Community Health System announced its plans for the new 15- to 20,000-square foot Federalsburg health center in Oct. 2021, after purchasing land for its new facility on Hayman Ave.

The new community health center is also supported by federal and county funding, with a spring 2024 anticipated completion date.

Choptank Health CEO Sara Rich presented the health center’s request for funding to the Federalsburg Mayor and Council at the town’s Nov. 1 meeting. During the presentation, Rich shared that the health center currently sees more than 5,100 medical and dental patients in its Bloomingdale Ave. facility and has outgrown the space.

“We are extremely grateful for the Mayor’s and Council’s support of our new Federalsburg facility,” said Choptank Health CEO Sara Rich. “This support will help Federalsburg residents have the best access to quality care, as we move forward towards construction of our state-of-the-art new facility.”

“Having accessible health care in Federalsburg is important to our residents,” said Federalsburg Mayor Kimberly Jahnigen Abner. “We’re grateful for Choptank Health’s commitment to quality care, and to be able to support their new building through this funding.”

Architectural and engineering firm George, Miles & Buhr, LLC of Salisbury is charged with the new facilities’ design. The new Federalsburg facility will include expanded spaces for dental and medical services, more parking, and space for Choptank Health’s residency programs and behavioral health services for patients.

GMB serves local, national, and international clients with a team of more than 90 professionals working from a network of Mid-Atlantic region offices. The firm was founded in 1960, with local architectural projects including the Onley, Eastville, and Atlantic Community Health Centers in Virginia; the Denton Health Center and Caroline County EMS Facility in Denton, Md.; and the Salisbury University Center for Entrepreneurship in Salisbury, Md.

Choptank Community Health System provides medical and dental services in Caroline, Dorchester, and Talbot counties, with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated health care for all. Choptank Community Health’s medical services include primary health care, women’s health, pediatrics, behavioral health, chronic health management, and care navigation, with new medical patients now being accepted. More information is at www.choptankhealth.org.