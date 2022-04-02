Londonderry Priority List and Homeownership Opportunities

Those considering making Londonderry on the Tred Avon their future home are encouraged to join Londonderry’s Priority List. Priority List members have the unique opportunity to preview life at Londonderry before purchasing a home and have first right of refusal on cottages and apartments as they become available.

“Our team recognizes that moving out of a long-time family home and relocating to Londonderry is a big decision,” said Rachel Smith, Sales and Marketing Director. “Joining the Priority List gives potential community members a chance to get to know our team and fellow residents, experience our campus and amenities and learn about all the benefits of the Londonderry lifestyle before making the move. It’s also a great way to ensure a smooth transition once new residents are all moved in.”

Londonderry is the region’s only 62+ cooperative living community where residents enjoy all the benefits of homeownership, without the demands of maintenance and upkeep. They also enjoy resort-style living on the peaceful, 29-acre campus along the Tred Avon River. Amenities include the community center, new clubhouse, pool and walking trails. Londonderry also offers daily farm-to-table meals, fitness classes and a wide variety of activities and events on and off-campus.

Members of the Priority List may enjoy a night in the historic Magnolia Manor on the Londonderry Campus, enjoy a meal once a quarter in the Tred Avon Tavern, participate in on-campus activities, receive regular community updates and have first right of refusal on cottages and apartments as they become available.

Currently, Londonderry has several cottages available, all of which will be updated to suit the tastes of its new owner(s).

For more information about joining the Priority List or available cottages, please contact Rachel Smith at rsmith@londonderrytredavon.com.

About Londonderry on the Tred Avon

Londonderry on the Tred Avon is a vibrant, independent living cooperative community for adults ages 62+ that promotes wellness of mind and body. Londonderry offers a variety of housing options from convenient apartments to spacious cottages among 29 acres, including 1500 feet of waterfront shoreline. For more information, visit www.londonderrytredavon.com.