UM SRH Names Bounds as Director, Acute and Critical Care Services

Mandy Bounds, DNP, MSN, RN, CPHQ, CCRN, has been named Director, Acute and Critical Care Services at UM Shore Regional Health.

Bounds most recently served as Patient Safety Officer and Director, Safety, Experience, and High Reliability. In that capacity, she was the primary point of contact for the patient safety program and took a lead role in organizing high reliability and patient experience initiatives. She brings more than 15 years of frontline experience as a nurse working in critical care and acute care settings, as well as experience as a nurse leader and educator in management and administrative roles. Bounds completed her doctoral degree in nursing practice in August 2020, and presently serves as adjunct nursing faculty at both Wilmington University and Chamberlain University.

“Mandy is a champion of patient experience and safety, and is passionate about putting our patients and their family in the center of everything we do. I know that she will breathe energy, passion, and nursing expertise into the Acute and Critical Care department as she partners with our nursing team,” said Jenny Bowie, Vice President, UM SRH Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer.

