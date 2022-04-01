UM SRH Names Bounds as Director, Acute and Critical Care Services

Mandy Bounds, DNP, MSN, RN, CPHQ, CCRN, has been named Director, Acute and Critical Care Services at UM Shore Regional Health.
Bounds most recently served as Patient Safety Officer and Director, Safety, Experience, and High Reliability. In that capacity, she was the primary point of contact for the patient safety program and took a lead role in organizing high reliability and patient experience initiatives. She brings more than 15 years of frontline experience as a nurse working in critical care and acute care settings, as well as experience as a nurse leader and educator in management and administrative roles. Bounds completed her doctoral degree in nursing practice in August 2020, and presently serves as adjunct nursing faculty at both Wilmington University and Chamberlain University.
“Mandy is a champion of patient experience and safety, and is passionate about putting our patients and their family in the center of everything we do. I know that she will breathe energy, passion, and nursing expertise into the Acute and Critical Care department as she partners with our nursing team,” said Jenny Bowie, Vice President, UM SRH Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer.
About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health
As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,200 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.
About the University of Maryland Medical System
The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is a university-based regional health care system focused on serving the health care needs of Maryland, bringing innovation, discovery and research to the care we provide and educating the state’s future physician and health care professionals through our partnership with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore professional schools (Nursing, Pharmacy, Social Work and Dentistry) in Baltimore. As one of the largest private employers in the State, the health system’s more than 29,500 employees and 4,000 affiliated physicians provide primary and specialty care in more than 150 locations, including 1 hospitals and 9 University of Maryland Urgent Care centers. The UMMS flagship academic campus, the University of Maryland Medical Center in downtown Baltimore, is recognized regionally and nationally for excellence and innovation in specialized care. Our acute care and specialty rehabilitation hospitals serve urban, suburban and rural communities and are located in 13 counties across the State. For more information, visit www.umms.org.
