Rock Steady Boxing Easton Family YMCA Empowers People Living with Parkinson’s Disease to Fight Back

The YMCA of the Chesapeake and MAPS, Maryland Association for Parkinson Support are proud to host and Rock Steady Boxing, Pedaling for Parkinson’s and Aqua Classes for our friends battling Parkinson’s.

In our Rock Steady Boxing classes our participants come together to perform exercises that are largely adapted from boxing drills. Boxers condition for optimal agility, speed, muscular endurance, accuracy, hand-eye coordination, footwork and overall strength to defend against and overcome opponents. In Rock Steady Boxing, the Parkinson’s disease is the opponent. Exercises vary in purpose and form but share one common trait: they are rigorous and intended to extend the perceived capabilities of the participant.

The boxers have so much to share about how the program has impacted their lives. From our very first boxer Roger Eareckson, a member of the original 4 to our newest boxer Matthew Seiden, they all had plenty to share.

“We are warriors and we have a warrior’s mentality. We fight to keep what is ours and we are not about to give up. We hit the heavy bag, speed bag, work with weights and other aerobic activities to promote fitness and confront PD. We started with four participants and now we are over twenty. Punching out Parkinson’s is what we do and we will keep on fighting until the end. We care about each other and help each other as much as we can. The YMCA has been an important part of our fight to live. We have a place that cares about us, providing equipment, caring and knowledgeable instructors, reliable volunteers and a rich history of helping all people to regain control of their lives. Whether Rock Steady Boxing, Pedaling with Parkinson or some other fitness program, we are all in on maintaining our freedom and positive lifestyles. Unfortunately, we will keep filling the classes with PD people but the Y will be there to challenge and uplift us. Anyone who has Parkinson’s should sign-up.” Roger Eareckson

“My wife and I have made friends in both class settings. Seeing what other people are going through helps me appreciate where I am in the PD cycle. The hard part is seeing a new friend lose the battle!

Another important benefit of the program is the interaction of our spouses and the sharing of ideas that goes on with the spouses “Corner People”. We tend to take for granted what our corner people do for us.” Jim O’Harrah

Our newest boxer, Matthew Seiden shared, “When I was first diagnosed with Parkinson’s about six months ago, I tried several types of physical therapy recommended by my neurologist, but none of them felt right to me. My neurologist said I should try doing vigorous exercise, which the PT sessions did not provide.

The change in me has already been remarkable. Instead of growing weaker and more depressed, as I was, I am now feeling stronger by the day, better adjusted to my new reality, more optimistic about the future, and more socially engaged with my new YMCA friends.”

When asked if they would suggest this program to others, Caroline George says, “It’s the only way to slow Parkison’s down. I recently had a friend tell me that her dad has Parkinson’s and she was worried because he is sitting around being depressed. I gave her the details of RSB and she convinced him to try it. He LOVES it. He goes to Centreville with Lynn and is very happy with it.”

In addition to the Rock Steady Boxing the Pedaling for Parkinson’s classes and Aqua Exercise are being offered many of the YMCA of the Chesapeake locations. These programs are all evidence based programs and show to slow the progression of the disease.

PEDALING FOR PARKINSONS

Pedaling for Parkinson’s is a cycling program that aims to improve the lives of those living with Parkinson’s disease and their caregivers. The YMCA offers this program because regular exercise is one of the key components in treating the many symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, and it has been proven that pedaling a bicycle may change the life of someone with Parkinson’s disease.

PD Aqua Motion

Classes in shallow water class to work on range of motion exercises, strength and flexibility. Everyone should be moving in the water to feel the freedom and no impact of the exercises.

If you are interested in joining our Parkinson’s Exercise Community, please contact the following locations for their specific programs:

Easton Family YMCA 1180 South Washington Street, Easton

410-822-1515 Contact Wendy Palmer wpalmer@ymcachesapeake.org

Rock Steady Boxing, Low Impact: Tuesday and Thursday 1:00pm

Rock Steady Boxing, High Impact: Tuesday and Thursday 2:30pm

Pedaling for Parkinson’s

Monday, Wednesday and Friday 1:00-2:00pm

Queen Anne’s County YMCA, 123 Coursevall Dr., Centerville

443-262-9994 Contact Lyn Sutton

lsutton@ymcachesapeake.org

Rock Steady Boxing, Low Impact: Monday and Wednesdays 12:45pm – 2pm

Rock Steady Boxing, High Impact: Monday and Wednesdays 2:15pm – 3:30pm.

Kent County Family YMCA 200 Scheeler Road, Chestertown

410-778-3148 Contact Erica Osterhout eosterhout@ymcachesapeake.org

Rock Steady Boxing, Low/High Impact: Tuesday and Thursday 12:15pm

Cecil County YMCA 25 YMCA Blvd, Elkton

410-398-2333 Contact Lynsey Broderick lbroderick@ymcachesapeake.org

Pedalling for Parkinson’s: Mondays 10:00am

Aquatics for PD: Starting April 13

Our Parkinson’s programs are offered free of charge to anyone in our community. We offer some of the programs virtually on zoom as well. We meet the needs of those that struggle with transportation and internet so they can join us in movement

These programs continue to grow and we rely on donations from the Community and support from MAPS, Maryland Association for Parkinson’s Support. If you would like to donate to these programs you may donate on line https://ymcachesapeake.org/give or send gifts to YMCA of the Chesapeake 111-1 East Dover StreetStreet, Easton, Maryland 21601.