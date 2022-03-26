Compass Receives Support from Not My Child QAC 2.0

Not My Child QAC 2.0 has generously donated $7,500 to continue to support Compass’ mission and outreach within the community.

With this donation, Not My Child QAC 2.0 is sponsoring children to attend Camp New Dawn and is a camp sponsor for Camp Reflections. Camp New Dawn, a grief retreat hosted by Compass for children, teens, and families who are struggling with the loss of a loved one. It is open to anyone ages 3-18 who is learning to navigate their grief, including those who have lost a loved one to substance abuse. Camp Reflections is a new program this year for teens that have attended Camp New Dawn. During this retreat campers will have the opportunity to reflect on their Camp New Dawn experience and share where they are now in their grief.

This donation will also cover the cost of a self-contained drug waste system for the BarnetteHospice Center and Deterra bags. The Cactus Waste System will help the hospice center dispose of partially administered or unused controlled substances and renders them non-retrievable and unusable. Deterra bags are used for homecare to discard of medications safely.

Since losing his own son, Anthony, to addiction in May 2017, Not My Child QAC 2.0 founder, Tony Reno, has spoken out about the dangers and realities of the opioid epidemic, provided support to those recovering from addiction, and given assistance to families who have lost a loved one.

Thanks to their donation, Camp New Dawn and Camp Reflections will be supported for future families dealing with the grief associated with the losing a loved on to an overdose. Also, Compass’ Barnette Hospice Center will be able to install a self-contained drug waste system and provide Deterra bags for homecare drug disposal with this donation.

To learn more about Camp New Dawn or Camp Reflections, contact Rhonda Knotts at 443-262-4109 or rknotts@compassregionalhospice.org. If you would like to support Compass, please visit compassregionalhospice.org or contact Kenda Leager at kleager@compassregionalhospice.org or 443-262-4106.

If you would like to learn more about Not My Child QAC 2.0 and their upcoming events, visit their Facebook page or website, notmychildqac2-0.com.

Compass

Since 1985, Compass has been allowing patients to spend their final months the way they choose, guiding loved ones after a life-limiting diagnosis, and showing individuals healthy ways to manage their grief. Today, the organization is a regional provider of hospice care, supportive care, and grief services in Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne’s counties. Whether serving their patients in private residences, skilled nursing facilities, or Compass’ residential center in Centreville, staff and volunteers are guided by their mission to ensure that individuals facing end of life can live out their days in a full and meaningful way.

Compass is a fully licensed, independent, community-based nonprofit organization certified by Medicare and the state of Maryland and accredited by the Joint Commission. It is affiliated with the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the Hospice & Palliative Care Network of Maryland. For more information about Compass, call 443-262-4100 or visit compassregionalhospice.org.