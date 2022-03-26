<--
March 26, 2022

The Chestertown Spy

An Educational News Source for Chestertown Maryland

Arts Arts Notes

Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” Opens at Chesapeake College

Members of the Peake Players rehearse a scene for the upcoming production of “The Tempest” at Chesapeake College.

Chesapeake College’s Peake Players will present William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” April 1-9 in the Cadby Studio Theatre.

The production marks the first indoor theatre presentation at Chesapeake since 2020 due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Performances are April 1, 8 and 9 at 7 pm. Tickets, which can be purchased at the door, are $10 for general admission and $5 for students/staff.

The production features magic, acrobatics, comedy, and combat. Directed by Dr. Robert Thompson, the show includes a cast and crew of Chesapeake College students and community members. Natalie Arnold is the stage manager, and Kevin Brown designed the sets and lights.

The cast:

Prospero: Lucy Bond

Miranda: Dani Ott

Caliban: Neil Seigman

Ariel: Evangelyn Olsen

Iris: Erin King

Ceres: Shayla Moore

Flora: Ayna Lins

Juno: Karli Merson

Boatswain: Conner Steffy

Alons(a): Savannah Verrette

Sebastian: Josh Hansen

Antonio: Gus Encarnacion

Ferdinand: Harrison Fear

Gonzal(a): McKenna Lev

Francisco/Master/Mariner: Alan Ibanez-Gallegos

Trinculo: Noah Dorbin

Stephan(ie): Isabella Saylor

Adrian: Malik Hopkins

Sycorax: Juliet Smith

 

