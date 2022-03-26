Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” Opens at Chesapeake College

Chesapeake College’s Peake Players will present William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” April 1-9 in the Cadby Studio Theatre.
The production marks the first indoor theatre presentation at Chesapeake since 2020 due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.
Performances are April 1, 8 and 9 at 7 pm. Tickets, which can be purchased at the door, are $10 for general admission and $5 for students/staff.
The production features magic, acrobatics, comedy, and combat. Directed by Dr. Robert Thompson, the show includes a cast and crew of Chesapeake College students and community members. Natalie Arnold is the stage manager, and Kevin Brown designed the sets and lights.
The cast:
Prospero: Lucy Bond
Miranda: Dani Ott
Caliban: Neil Seigman
Ariel: Evangelyn Olsen
Iris: Erin King
Ceres: Shayla Moore
Flora: Ayna Lins
Juno: Karli Merson
Boatswain: Conner Steffy
Alons(a): Savannah Verrette
Sebastian: Josh Hansen
Antonio: Gus Encarnacion
Ferdinand: Harrison Fear
Gonzal(a): McKenna Lev
Francisco/Master/Mariner: Alan Ibanez-Gallegos
Trinculo: Noah Dorbin
Stephan(ie): Isabella Saylor
Adrian: Malik Hopkins
Sycorax: Juliet Smith
