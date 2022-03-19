<--
March 19, 2022

Health Health Notes

Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown Honors Dr. Jerry O’Connor

In recognition of his service to the hospital and Kent County community, Support Our Hospital group presented a portrait of Dr. Gerard “Jerry” O’Connor that now hangs in the third floor surgical wing of University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown. Receiving the portrait is Dennis Welsh (right), executive director, Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, with Dr. O’Connor.

In addition to his 37-year career as general surgeon, Dr. O’Connor also led the Save the Hospital initiative to keep inpatient beds and key services at Chestertown’s hospital. He was honored in 2021 by the Kent County Chamber of Commerce with the Community Excellence Individual of the Year Award and continues to make his home in Chestertown.

