CHT’s 2022 Season Opens with Last of the Red Hot Lovers

Last of the Red Hot Lovers opens on March 25 and runs through April 10, 2022, with performances at 8:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoons.

It’s the swinging 1960s and sexually repressed Barney Cashman is determined to be part of the action. Eager but busy managing his seafood restaurant, Barney’s seduction and time-management skills both lack polish. And the women he picks! Elaine is a sexpot for sure, but her needs and Barney’s rapidly diverge. Bobbi seems sweet and vulnerable, until we realize she needs a psychiatrist rather than a lover. And Jeanette—well, she could dampen any man’s libido. Last of the Red Hot Lovers was a solid hit both on Broadway and on film. The 1972 movie adaptation starred Alan Arkin, Sally Kellerman, Paula Prentiss and Renee Taylor. Fifty years later, Barney’s angst and Simon’s wisdom still speak powerfully to contemporary audiences.

Director Bonnie Hill, with a real affinity for Simon plays, has assembled an outstanding and experienced cast. Bryan Zajchowski, seen as Dr. Finache in A Flea in Her Ear, takes on the demanding role of Barney. Brianna Johnson makes her CHT debut as the wacky Bobbi. Christine Kinlock, last seen at CHT in The Importance of Being Ernest and Other Desert Cities, portrays Jeanette. Hill recently directed all three in Circle Mirror Transformation at the Garfield Center for the Arts. Lisa Witmer, making her CHT debut as Elaine, has a strong theater background in the Chicago area, including the Second City Conservatory.

