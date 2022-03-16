Tamara Kim Joins UM Shore Medical Group – Pediatrics at Easton

UM Shore Medical Group – Pediatrics at Easton recently welcomed Tamara Kim, CPNP-PPC. A board-certified pediatric nurse practitioner, Kim will join Mark Langfitt, MD, Michael Pallone, MD, and Lauren Zimmer, DO, in the Easton-based practice.

Prior to joining UM SMG – Pediatrics, Kim most recently worked on the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC) in Baltimore. Her specialties included providing care to complex cardiac surgical patients and to those undergoing chemotherapy treatment. Prior to becoming a nurse, Kim was a nationally registered emergency medical technician and paramedic serving various emergency services organizations. This involved providing advanced life support to a wide range of patients requiring life-saving critical care and transportation to different levels of care.

Kim earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice from the University of Maryland School of Nursing, with a focus on pediatric primary care. Her clinical rotation included the Newborn Nursery at Mercy Medical Center and UMMC’s Breathmobile, which focuses on providing care to children with asthma and other breathing conditions. She received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Maryland School of Nursing and her Bachelor of Science in Emergency Health Services Paramedic Track from the University of Maryland Baltimore County.

Certified in both basic life support and pediatric advanced life support, Kim has earned CCRN Pediatric Certification, a specialty certification for nurses who influence care delivered to acute and critically ill pediatric patients. In her free time, she volunteers as a Girl Scout Troop leader.

Kim is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment with her, please call 410-822-8550.

