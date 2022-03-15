CBEC in Grasonville Announces Summer Camp 2022

The Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center (CBEC) in Grasonville, Maryland will offer a full slate of youth summer programs, according to CBEC Education Coordinator Ashley Peris.
“All of us at CBEC are so excited to be able to offer a full slate of programs for area young people,” stated Peris. “We will be exploring the Bay, making new friends and enjoying the great outdoors. Our ‘hands-on, feet-wet’ approach enables campers to connect with nature through art, stories, games, nature hikes, and outdoor play; including direct encounters with live animals, birds, and fish.”
CBEC’s 2022 Summer Camp schedule includes two camp sessions for children now in grades 4, 5 and 6: Outdoor Adventure Camp, June 20-24, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Garden Chefs, August 8-12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For children now completing grades 1,2 and 3, CBEC Summer Camp options include Wild Discovery Nature Camp, set for July 18-22, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Art and Music Adventures, July 25-29, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A fifth camp session, Water Wonders, is designed for pre-k and kindergarten children and is set for August 15-19, 9 a.m. to 12 noon.
“Our summer camp programs fill-up fast so we encourage parents to register early,” Peris said.
For detailed information about these camp sessions and easy online registration, visit the CBEC website page, bayrestoration.org/camps. Any questions may be directed to Ashley Peris, 410-8276694 or aperis@bayrestoration.org.
