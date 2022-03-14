An Ukrainian War Perspective with Washington College’s Clayton Black

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As with other national or international issues in the past, the Spy is always looking for experts that live and work on the Eastern Shore to provide a more local perspective on these sometimes challenging topics.

That is certainly the case with the current war in Ukraine now being waged by the Russian Federation. With today marking the 15th day of the crisis, we have turned to Washington College history professor Clayton Black to gain his perceptive on one of the most serious conflicts on the 21st Century.

Beyond his substantial work as a Russian scholar in the academic world, Professor Black has contributed opinion pieces in such publications as the New York Times and other journals on Russian popular culture, military matters, literature, and Soviet cinema.

The Spy talked to Professor Black by Zoom late last week about the conflict, the core differences between Russia and Ukraine, and the use of the news media and disinformation as the Federation continues to seek control of Ukraine.