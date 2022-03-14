Adkins Mystery Monday: What Ethereal Organism is Found in our Parking Lots Gardens?

Happy Mystery Monday! Do you know what ethereal organism was found in our parking lot gardens?

Last week, we asked you about black sooty mold (Scorias spongiosa)! This mold is strikingly dark black and is a fungi that specializes on American beech trees. It grows exclusively on the honeydew produced by beech blight aphids. Fun fact: did you know that the female aphid who hatches from an overwintered egg and then starts a colony through parthenogenesis is called the fundatrix?

Adkins Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy and Adkins Arboretum. For more information go here.