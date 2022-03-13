High School PTSA Holding Paintball Fundraiser

The Kent County High School PTSA is holding a paintball fundraiser.

The event is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 2 at Outdoor Xtreme in Chesapeake City.

Tickets are $10 each for admission and full equipment — a $35 value. Paintballs are not included; they will be sold separately.

If you can’t make it on the day of the event, your tickets will not expire.

Participants must be at least 10 years old.

Tickets are available at the Kent County High School front office and at lunch in the school on Fridays.

Waivers must be signed online or at the venue.

To play, participants must wear a long-sleeved shirt as well as a hoodie, long jeans with sweatpants over them, gloves and sneakers or boots.

Outdoor Xtreme is located at 2941 Old Telegraph Road, Chesapeake City. Learn more about the venue at oxcc.com.