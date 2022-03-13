Chestertown Lions Club Donates Book to Garnet Elementary School

On Wednesday, March 2nd, “Read Across America Day,” several Lions Club members met with Heather Davis, the Interventional Academic Coach at Garnett Elementary School to honor a $2,000 donation. It was used to purchase 370 copies of “The Chocolate Touch” by Patrick Skene Catling, this year’s book given to all students, pre-K thru 5th grade, and teachers at the school.

The program kicked off on Thursday and clues were given about the title over several days with the final hint (skit and dance by 5th graders) provided for the book’s title on Monday, and at the end of the day, the title was revealed. On Tuesday, prizes were awarded to those who guessed correctly, following which the books were distributed. Assignments will be given for reading the book over the next two weeks. Students who cannot read are given a pre-recorded version of the book to use on their computers.