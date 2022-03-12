Correction: Mid-Shore Episcopal Churches WILL have Services this Month

Yesterday, the Chestertown Spy published a letter to the editor from the pastor of the St. Clement’s Episcopal Church informing the community that in-person church worship to be suspended in the Episcopal Diocese of Easton for Sunday, March 15 and Sunday, March 22. That letter, which we received this week, was actually originally sent in the Fall of 2020. We are investigating why the correspondence was re-sent two years after the fact, but we regret the error. We have also removed the letter from our website.

All Episcopal Diocese of Easton churches will be conducting their regular services.