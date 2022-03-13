“A Lifetime Journey of Quilts: Elinor Brocklehurst” Exhibit

The Fiber Arts Center of the Eastern Shore is proud to host their next exhibit, “A Lifetime Journey of Quilts: Elinor Brocklehurst.”

This exhibit features many award winning quilts that have been beautifully stitched through the years by Ellie Brocklehurst who is from Dover, Delaware. Ellie is a member of several quilt guilds and is considered to be one of the most proficient quilters in the area. This amazing exhibit will be displayed until April 29 and is located at 7N 4th Street Denton, MD. We are open Wednesdays- Saturdays 12:00-4:00. Come visit and be inspired!