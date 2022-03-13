Chesapeake College Group Performs Service Learning at CBEC

Chesapeake College students and faculty recently spent a day of service at Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center in Grasonville. The group, organized by the Chesapeake College Honors Program and Sustainability Academic Group, spent the day clearing trails, removing brush and cleaning a pond at the center. Back row, left to right, are: Erin Moran, Kacey Kaub, Joey Jones, Josey Gudger, Da’chell Haines, Niel Siegman, Rebekah McCreary, and Allison Barba. Front row, left to right, are: Christy Schuette, Katherine Riggleman, Evangelyn Olson, Jaylynne Walls, and John Haas.