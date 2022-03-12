Letter to Editor: The Move the Monument Coalition Applauds Removal of Confederate Monument

The Move the Monument Coalition applauds the removal of the Confederate monument from Talbot County’s courthouse lawn.

According to Talbot County, work to move the statue to Cross Keys Battlefield in Virginia will begin this Sunday, March 13, and the statue will be moved on Monday.

The coalition, which included thousands of Talbot County residents from all walks of life, has worked hard to peacefully call for the removal of the statue, raising more than $80,000 to fund its relocation.

We commend our many supporters as well as the County Council for seeing that this symbol of the Jim Crow-era no longer sits on the site where justice for all is supposed to reign.

The coalition, formed after the death of George Floyd, held numerous rallies and educational seminars on the history of the Civil War and the Jim Crow era on the Eastern Shore, in particular focusing on the role of Black soldiers fighting for the Union.

Our Juneteenth rally attracted many hundreds of peaceful participants, all of them calling for moving the statue off the courthouse lawn. The coalition raised all the money to fund removal of the statue, the last one on nonfederal property in the state of Maryland. No taxpayer funds were used.

Again, we thank all those who contributed to this effort and continue to embrace our hope for equity and peace among all residents.

The Move the Monument Coalition

Talbot County