Chesapeake Lens: Our Dock by Rick Balaban March 12, 2022 by Chesapeake Lens Leave a Comment Early morning riversmoke lifts just enough to reveal the simple geometry and pastel colors of two kayaks on a dock, our tenuous connection between land and water. “Our Dock “ by Rick Balaban
