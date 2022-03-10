COVID-19 Mar. 10, 2022

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Statewide data are updated about 10 a.m. each day. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day.

Key points for today

Community levels in all counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore are low.

Kent County’s 7-day average positivity rate is 0% and its case rate is 2.21 cases per 100,000 population.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland is now at 1,005,716, an increase of 383 in the past 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 9 people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 13,964.

The state’s average positivity rate is 1.58%, down 0.02 percentage points since yesterday.

The number of patients currently hospitalized is 265, down 19 from yesterday.

