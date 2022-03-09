Kent County Public Library Rock Hall Branch Expands Service Hours

Kent County Public Library is pleased to announce that starting on Friday, March 11, the Rock Hall Branch will be open on Fridays!

After transitioning the Rock Hall branch to its new space at 5746 N. Main Street in December, Executive Director Arnessa Dowell welcomed feedback from Rock Hall library users during one of her regular “7 Questions with KCPL’s Executive Director” event held at the new location in January. Overwhelming support was expressed for re-opening the Rock Hall branch on Fridays, which had been a regular service day for the branch prior to the shutdown caused by Covid-19. In response, Mrs. Dowell worked with her team to create a plan to make this happen!

Whether you’re a regular library user or haven’t visited in years, KCPL welcomes you to stop by and experience the many reasons the library remains a vital part of our community.

Rock Hall Branch

5746 N. Main Street

Rock Hall, MD 21661

410-639-7162

Hours of operation:

Monday, Wednesday, and Friday

10am-1pm and 2pm-4pm

Visit kentcountylibrary.org for additional information about KCPL, including its services, resources, and other locations.