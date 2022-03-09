Kent County’s Mullin/Ashley Wins Advertising Awards

Mullin/Ashley Associates, Inc., a Mid-Atlantic branding and marketing communications firm located in Chestertown, Md., has been recognized in the 19th Annual Service Industry Advertising Awards (SIAA) competition for work created and produced for three clients: Kent County Chamber of Commerce, Atlantic General Hospital, and Greenscapes Land Care.

The annual SIAA competition was established in 2003 to recognize advertising excellence in the service industries, including healthcare, hospitality, financial and government sectors. More than 1,200 entries were received across 45 categories in the 19th annual competition. All entries were evaluated by a national panel of judges on criteria including creativity and production quality as well as message effectiveness and overall audience appeal.

Mullin/Ashley won awards for two marketing communications pieces prepared for Kent County Chamber of Commerce. A Gold Award was won for designing and producing a Resource Guide and Member Directory showcasing the benefits of living and working in Kent County. The nearly 100-page, full-color guide presents information covering the local economy, employment, government, healthcare services and tourism, as well as profiling the individual communities located within the county. The 2022 Kent County Chamber of Commerce Resource Guide and Member Directory also contains a directory listing of all members of the Kent County Chamber of Commerce.

In addition, Mullin/Ashley won a Silver Award for producing the Chamber of Commerce’s Official Map of Kent County, Maryland. This large, full-color foldout map is an informative guide for visitors to the county. Five thousand maps were printed and are being offered free of charge at 64 distribution points as part of a major push to promote the growth of tourism and visitors to the Kent County.

A Silver Award was won by Mullin/Ashley for an annual report designed and produced for the John H. ‘Jack’ Burbage Regional Cancer Care Center at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, MD. The Center serves Ocean City and the surrounding Worcester County (Md.) and Southern Sussex County (Del.) region. Titled Making the Journey Together, the 16-page, full-color annual report presents statistics on the number of patients treated, the Center’s medical staff, plus the advanced medical technology and procedures available for patient treatment. Also included are testimonials from patients, along with information about cancer screenings offered by the Center for the benefit of the community.



The fourth award won by Mullin/Ashley was a Merit Award for a website developed and launched for Greenscapes Land Care, LLC, a residential and commercial landscaping company located in Worton, Md. The new website highlights the company’s services which encompass irrigation, excavation and turf care in addition to landscaping. Richly illustrated with striking original photography, the website also includes information about Greenscapes’ experienced staff. The Greenscapes website can be viewed here: https://greenscapeslandcare.net/.

Commenting on Mullin/Ashley’s winning entries, Marlayn King, creative director, stated, “National competitions like the annual SIAA allow our work to be judged according to rigorous standards of marketing and design excellence. We’re particularly gratified to be recognized in a well-established competition that attracts so many entries each year from all across the United States.”