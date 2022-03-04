HomePorts Entering Its 15th Year of Service

HomePorts, Kent County’s volunteer-based organization which helps older adults to live safely and comfortably in their own homes, is entering their 15th year of service. Additionally, it is reviewing the entire program in hopes of meeting additional needs of the county’s seniors.

HomePorts is pleased to partner with Shore Regional Health’s new Aging and Wellness Center of Excellence. “We definitely see a synergy in working with HomePorts to help older adults stay safe and well in their own homes,” said Dennis Welsh, Vice President, Rural Healthcare Transformation and Executive Director of Shore Medical Center at Chestertown. HomePorts has strongly supported the University of Maryland Medical System in its plans for expanded services for seniors.

“Nearly every day one of our volunteers is assisting a Kent County senior. Whether we are driving someone to the doctor, assisting with grocery shopping or just making a friendly visit, we strive to improve our members’ quality of life,” according to Karen Wright, Executive Director of HomePorts. “With the worst of the pandemic behind us, we are making plans to reinstate our social and educational activities to reduce isolation and create interpersonal connections and social support. Our monthly Dutch-treat luncheons will begin again soon”

In the past, HomePorts has offered free educational sessions to the public on a variety of subjects of interest to seniors. While those have been curtailed due to the pandemic, these too will be coming back. HomePorts will again organize the free Health & Wellness Expo in October.

HomePorts welcomes new members. There are several membership types available including a $100 six-month trial membership and a financial aid membership (for those who qualify). Further information is available from Karen Wright, Executive Director, by calling 443-480-0940 or emailing karen@homeports.org.