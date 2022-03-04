Maryland Hall Appoints Jackie Coleman as Executive Director

The Maryland Hall Board of Directors proudly announces the appointment of Jackie Coleman as Maryland Hall’s Executive Director.

Coleman, an experienced nonprofit leader and advocate for the arts, most recently served as Senior Community Impact Officer at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving in Hartford, Conn. While in that role, Coleman led the organization’s arts strategy and the creation of Catalyst for the Arts, an initiative to help arts organizations develop sustainable programming and operations in response to the COVID pandemic.

“Maryland Hall’s vision of Art for All resonates deeply with me,” Coleman said.“I am honored to step into this position and build on the organization’s existing legacy while finding dynamic opportunities that bring the arts even further into the community.”

Coleman’s varied career includes roles in education, administration, leadership, and performance – all of which are key to fulfilling Maryland Hall’s mission of Art For All as a regional arts hub.

Coleman earned a Bachelor’s of Fine Arts in Theatre at the University of Connecticut, and a Master of Fine Arts in Theatre from the University of South Carolina. Her career in the arts included serving as Director of Education at Hartford Stage from 2003-09, and Senior Executive Advisor for the Arts at Hartford Public Schools from 2009-14.

“We are honored to welcome Jackie as our new Executive Director,” said Maryland Hall Board of Directors Chair Debbie Mayer. “Her breadth of experienced as an advocate for and leader in the arts is certain to guide us as we strive to fulfill our mission of Art for All at Maryland Hall.”

Coleman will begin later this spring.

For more information, visit marylandhall.org.

Dedicated to Art for All, Maryland Hall is the region’s cultural core, convening and engaging all people in arts experiences that strengthen community. Serving 100,000 people each year, Maryland Hall educates, enriches and enhances lives through performances in our newly-renovated theatre, exhibitions in several galleries, education classes and workshops for all ages, and outreach programs that bring the arts to underserved students and our community. Maryland Hall is supported by a grant from the Maryland State Arts Council, an agency funded by the State of Maryland and the National Endowment for the Arts, and a grant from the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County. Additional support comes from sponsors and individual donors. Maryland Hall is located in Annapolis, Maryland.