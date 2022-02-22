Submissions Open for New Community Exhibition

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels, Md., is now accepting submissions for its upcoming exhibition, The Changing Chesapeake.

Although steeped in traditional culture, the Chesapeake has long been a place of change and evolution, and its history driven by response to that change. The Changing Chesapeake seeks submissions from students and adults alike, responding to changes they observe in the landscape and life around them.

“For many people in this region, their lifestyle, familial and cultural experiences, and personal identity are intrinsically connected to the Chesapeake,” said Associate Curator of Collections Jenifer Dolde. “As the fabric of our community evolves and the very appearance of the surrounding land and water is transformed during a single lifetime, we are called to mark this change, to voice our histories, our passions, our fears, and our hopes. Calling for and sharing these voices in a public exhibition documents who we are as a community and represents the ebb and flow of our cultural traditions over time.”

Artists are asked to consider the following questions as they create their pieces: How is climate change and/or the impact of humans on the environment shaping your Chesapeake community? How has the way you identify with and are inspired by the Chesapeake evolved? What would you want someone 100 years from now to know about your life and community traditions in the Chesapeake today? What is your vision for the future of life in the Chesapeake region?

There is no cost to participate. Works will be accepted in a variety of media, including photography, painting, sculpture, video/film, digital arts, textiles, performance art, literary works, and more. Once entered, CBMM staff will pre-screen submissions and submit them for community curation to an interdisciplinary panel, which will seek to represent a wide range of ideas and perspectives. Submissions will be accepted through Sept. 1, 2022, with an anticipated February 2023 exhibition opening.

A webinar is scheduled for 2:30pm Friday, Feb. 18, where CBMM staff will answer questions about The Changing Chesapeake and review what makes a great match for submission. This program will be a valuable resource for anyone considering creation a submission for the exhibition, and the recorded webinar will be made available online for those not available to participate live.

Visit bit.ly/ChangingChesapeake for more guidelines and to submit a work. For more information, email ChangingChesapeake@cbmm.org. Themes, guidelines, and submission form also available in Spanish.