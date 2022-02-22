KCPS Tip Line: ‘See Something, Say Something’

Helping keep our students, staff and schools safe is a community effort.

One way everyone can help is by reporting concerns through the anonymous tiplines that are available through Kent County Public Schools and the Maryland Center for School Safety.

These allow anyone to anonymously report tips, whether the concerns are school or community violence; abuse, harassment or bullying; mental health crises or substance use disorders.

In the case of an emergency, community members should call 911.

The Kent County Public Schools tip line can be found on the school system’s app. On the dropdown menu, the tip line is listed under “Tools.”

The Kent County Public Schools app is available for free through the Apple App Store and Google Play. Search for “Kent County Public Schools.”

“If students see or hear something, they should say something to an adult that can help. Tip lines allow students and community members to provide anonymous tips and information to keep everyone safe,” said Dr. Karen Couch, superintendent of Kent County Public Schools.

The Maryland Center for School Safety has multiple ways to report tips anonymously.

The Safe Schools Maryland phone line is 1-833-MD-B-SAFE (1-833-632-7233). An online tip form is available at safeschoolsmd.org. There also is a Safe Schools Maryland app that can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

“Safe Schools Maryland exists to ensure that our schools and our students remain safe and secure. With Safe Schools Maryland, all interested members of our communities are able to report their school and student safety concerns anonymously and sec​urely,” the Maryland Center for School Safety website states.

Whether using the Kent County Public Schools app or going through Safe School Schools Maryland, both tip lines are open to any and all community members.

The Kent County Public Schools website has available a Bullying, Harassment or Intimidation Reporting Form online. While the form is not anonymous, any information submitted will be kept confidential.

The Bullying, Harassment or Intimidation Reporting Form can be found in English and Spanish at www.kent.k12.md.us/bullying.aspx.

Counseling is available for students in Kent County Public Schools.

Students, parents and guardians may contact the school-based counselors and social workers directly to set up an appointment. Parents and guardians also may contact the school office.