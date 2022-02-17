Mid-Shore Organ Guild Sponsors Silent Film Event

On Friday, February 25 at 7 pm, the Mid-Shore Maryland Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will present a fun-filled evening for all ages featuring two beloved Buster Keaton films at Christ Church in Easton. One Week (1920) is a delightful comedy involving a newlywed couple who receive a build-it-yourself house as a wedding gift. The house can be built, supposedly, in “one week”. A rejected suitor secretly re-numbers packing crates, and as if this were not enough, the couple finds they have built the house on the wrong lot and must move it! The second feature is the 1928 “Steamboat Bill, Jr.” which has been described as an astonishing comedy that is still as fresh as the day it was made. This film is a comedic drama and a gently tender story of a man coming to respect and love his son. Bill, Sr. played by Ernest Torrence, is the captain of a tatty old pleasure boat who hasn’t seen his son since the boy was a baby. He’s hoping for a strapping lad to help out with the business.

The organist for this event is Michael Britt, Music Director and Organist at Brown Memorial Presbyterian Church in Baltimore. Michael is also an avid theater organist and is in frequent demand as an accompanist for silent films. Mr. Britt has presented several silent film presentations in Easton, and these are always crowd-pleasing, fun-filled evenings. While there is no admission charge for this event, donations will be greatly appreciated. Christ Church is located at 111 S. Harrison Street in downtown Easton.