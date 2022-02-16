Rooted Wisdom: The Importance of Language with the Underground Railroad

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Over the past few decades the historical community has been redefining how we speak about, and understand, slavery. Watch the video above to hear historian and Rooted Wisdom project collaborator Anthony Cohen discuss this important shift that speaks to the condition of a person, rather than defining them as less or more than another. In addition to changing the way we speak about slavery, over the past quarter century, new research channels have also revealed a more complete picture of this part of American history. It has become clear that lives of enslaved people and freedom seekers were significantly different from how they have been previously depicted—revealing people who were resilient and determined.

Through Rooted Wisdom: Nature’s Role in the Underground Railroad, a guided experience—short film and online companion—from Adkins Arboretum, this more complete picture of the lives of enslaved people and freedom seekers is explored. Viewers are introduced to the stories of self-liberators who used their deep connection to, and understanding of, the land to forge their way to freedom.

Rooted Wisdom will launch on Friday, March 11 at 7pm, with a livestream of the 25-minute documentary film followed by a live panel discussion and Q&A at naturesrole.org <link to site: https://www.naturesrole.org/ The event is free, though registration is encouraged. For more information visit: bit.ly/RootedWisdomPremiere <link to https://bit.ly/RootedWisdomPremiere

There is more about Rooted Wisdom and its launch event here and more about Cohen here.