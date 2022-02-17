Crashbox Theatre Company Announces Auditions for Legally Blonde The Musical

Under the direction of Richard A. Vitanovec, Crashbox Theatre Company proudly announces our relaunch with auditions for Laurence O’Keefe, Nell Benjamin, and Heather Hach’s hit Broadway musical LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL. We are doubly excited to add that these auditions are open to teens AND ADULTS!

Crashbox, a 501c(3) non profit Theatre Organization, in the past has partnered with local schools, presented local performances, offered workshops, theatre/music/dance intensives, held Masterclasses with Actors’ Equity Performers, attended shows and post-show talkbacks, participated in Nationally Accredited Workshops and performances in Walt Disney World and NYC, and collaborated with Tony Award recipients on productions and events.

Like many groups, for the safety of performers and the community as a whole, Crashbox took an “intermission” during the majority of the pandemic. This gave us a chance to reflect on and revamp our ideas and plans for when we were able to relaunch.

Crashbox’s “2022 Renaissance” will allow us to not only focus our incredible experiences on children and teens, but make it a FULL COMMUNITY encompassing program that also includes ADULTS in our shows and programs!

Auditions for LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL will be held at the Waterfowl Festival Building on 40 S. Harrison Street in Easton on February 22, 23, and 24 from 7:00 pm-9:30 pm. You will only need to attend one of these audition days, but will need to be present for the full time slot.

For more audition information, please visit WWW.CRASHBOXTHEATRE.COM

LEGALLY BLONDE is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com