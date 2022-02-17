The Friday Night Jazz Club Comes to Easton

With an intimate setting of candlelit tables, the Friday Night Jazz Club, featuring some of the Mid-Atlantic region’s most seasoned artists, begins on March 25 at Easton’s historic Waterfowl Building and continues on April 29 and May 27. Performances begin at 7p.m. and are presented by Jazz Alive, a charitable foundation based in Talbot County.

The series kicks off with E. Shawn Qaissaunee and the Q Factor. Sought out for his talents on guitar, bass, piano and the rubab and dutar, instruments from his native Afghanistan, Qaissaunee is known for his musical sensitivity, lyricism and spirited drive that creates excitement among listeners and fellow musicians. Joining him are bassist Jason Fraticelli and drummer Adam Shumski.

The April 29 performance features three giants of the DC area jazz scene: saxophonist Bruce Swaim, guitarist Steve Abshire and bassist Paul Langosch. Swaim has earned two Wammy Awards for Jazz Instrumentalist of the Year from the Washington Area Music Association and has worked with such notables as Keter Betts, Carl Allen, Danny Gatton and Rosemary Clooney. Jazz Alive concertgoers will recognize Abshire and Langosch from their stellar performances during last year’s summer concert series— Abshire as part of the Great Guitars and Langosch as part of the trio with harmonica player Hendrik Meurkens and guitarist Paul Bollenback.

The Fred Hughes Trio—described by Jazz Times magazine as “talent, technique and taste”—will close out the series on May 27. Hughes was raised in the music business and has performed on concert and festival stages around the world. He is joined by bassist Langosch, and percussionist Keith Killgo. Hughes formed the group in 1989 with Killgo who was a member of Joe Henderson’s Quintet and an original member of the group The Blackbyrds founded by trumpeter Donald Byrd. Langosch has performed with a veritable who’s who in the jazz world, including 20 years with Tony Bennett. Together, they create a level of musical performance that only comes with years of experience on stage.

The Waterfowl Building is at 40 S. Harrison St. Tickets are $28 and available at jazz-alive.org or at the door the day of the event. Students attend free with a Student ID. A cash bar will be available. Proceeds from ticket and concession sales support Jazz Alive’s mission of providing educational support in developing future artists and preserving this great art form through school and community programs.