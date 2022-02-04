Erika Jordan Named Operations Manager for UM Shore Medical Group

Erika Jordan has been promoted to Director of Operations for University of Maryland Shore Medical Group (UM SMG). Comprised of physicians and advanced practice providers who are affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, UM SMG now includes more than 20 practices in a wide range of specialties with office locations in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot Counties.
As Director of Operations, Jordan coordinates strategic planning and growth in conjunction with UM SMG leadership, and assists with the development of practice measures and referral trend analysis to support optimal management and growth strategies for individual practices.
Jordan brings to her new position deep experience in nursing management, including her most recent service as Operations Manager for UM SMG – Population Health and as Clinical Nurse Manager for UM SRH, through which she provided management and support services for three clinical departments. She also previously served as Nurse Clinical Coordinator for Maryland Primary Care Physicians, LLC and Charge Nurse in the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton’s Post Anesthesia Care Unit and Intensive Care Unit. Jordan’s first nursing position with UM Shore Regional Health was as a staff nurse in Telemetry and she previously also served as a Nurse Tech in the Easton hospital’s Emergency Department.
Jordan earned an associate’s degree in nursing from Chesapeake College and an associate’s degree in science from Anne Arundel Community College and is pursuing a master’s in nursing leadership through Wilmington University in Wilmington, Delaware, She and her family reside in Denton, Maryland.
