Celebrate African American Literature & Amazing History at KCPL

African American literature is a year-round cause for celebration and Kent County Public Library is excited to showcase both history and literature celebrating African Americans throughout the month of February.

28 Days of Amazing African Americans

Do you know the names of the man who created the traffic light, the only female playwright to win two Pulitzer Prizes for drama, or the 10-year-old inventor who made a life-saving device to protect babies left unattended in a vehicle for too long?

To find out the names of these and so many other Amazing African Americans, visit any KCPL branch during the month of February!

KCPL staff have put together a display highlighting African Americans who have made amazing contributions to society and our collective lives.

African American Read In

Tuesday, February 22 | 5pm | Virtual Event

Kent County Public Library is proud to partner with Sumner Hall; Washington College Department of Education; Washington College Black Studies Program; the Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience at Washington College; and Chesapeake Heartland: An African American Humanities Project to participate in the National African American Read In.

This annual celebration is the nation’s oldest event dedicated to diversity in literature and was established in 1990 by the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English in order to make literacy a significant part of Black History Month.

This year, Kent County’s African American Read In will be a virtual event for all ages celebrating African American authors, literacy, reading, and diversity in literature. Join us to listen or let us know you’re interested in being a reader when you register.

Readings may include short essays, passages from novels, poetry, children’s books, or other types of writing. If you’re interested in reading, please choose a family-friendly selection that resonates on a personal level and practice reading your piece out loud ahead of time. To accommodate as many readers as possible, selections should be no more than 2-4 minutes when read aloud.

African American Literature Treat & Read Kit

Register by February 14th to reserve a kit!

Celebrate African American literature for kids and get ready for the Kent County African American Read In event with a Treat & Read Kit containing a book, snack, and other goodies!

Kits are family-friendly. During the registration process, you can select a kit with either a picture book for young readers or a chapter book for ages 8-12.

Registration closes on Monday, February 14 and kits will be available for pickup at the KCPL location of your choice February 18-22.

For more information, to register for the African American Read In, to reserve a Treat & Read kit, or to find out about other events happening at KCPL, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410-778-3636.