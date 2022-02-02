For All Seasons Hosts Valentine’s Day Silent Auction

For All Seasons is hosting a Valentine’s Day Silent Auction online from February 7 – February 14 featuring one-of-a-kind experiences and unique getaways to benefit client services.

“This ‘One-of-a-Kind Valentine’s Auction’ is truly that – an online auction filled with experiences and getaways that will be remembered for a lifetime. The packages in this fundraising auction inspire connection, fun, and relaxation between friends and loved ones – something we all can use right now!” states Lauren Weber, Vice President of Philanthropy and Education.

“We invite all to bid generously. The proceeds from this auction will directly support For All Seasons’ life-saving mental health and victim support services, which are made available to all, regardless of one’s ability to pay.”

Here’s a sneak peek of some of the exciting items we will be auctioning to support our mental health and victim services:

Once-in-a-Lifetime Kentucky Bourbon Getaway for You and 24 Friends – Enjoy four nights at a 15,000 square foot luxury estate, including private guided tours and tastings at Maker’s Mark and Limestone Branch Distillery, and a beautiful stop for lunch and tasting at Jesters Winery.

VIP Insider Package for Two to the Hit Broadway Show Hamilton – Have a meal in New York’s Theater District while cast members drop by your table, best available seats to a showing of Hamilton, and a VIP meet-and-greet after the show.

Chesapeake Bay Crabbing Trip – Enjoy a crabbing trip during the 2022 crabbing season for up to 4 people on the Chesapeake Bay with Captain Andrew. Bring home any crabs you catch for your own Eastern Shore feast!

Sunset Sail with Captain – Experience the splendor of the Chesapeake Bay on a relaxing sunset cruise for up to 8 people on a Leopard 45 Catamaran with an experienced captain. Sailing from Annapolis, you and your guests will also enjoy two bottles of wine and a cheese plate (included).

A variety of auction items at all price points are included in the event. The auction goes live online on February 7 and closes at noon on February 14, 2022. Visit www.supportforallseasonsinc.org/valentinespreview to view a sneak peek of the packages before the auction goes live. On February 7, visit the auction site at www.supportforallseasonsinc.org/valentines to bid on items. Donations in support of this online event will make a difference in the lives of many. If you have a unique experience you would like to donate to the auction, email Lauren Weber, Vice President of Philanthropy and Education at lweber@forallseasonsinc.org.

For All Seasons provides the highest quality mental health and victim services to children, adults, and families across Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Services are offered in both English and Spanish and include therapy, psychiatry, victim advocacy, 24-hour crisis hotlines, outreach, and community education. For further information, contact For All Seasons at 410-822-1018 or visit forallseasonsinc.org.