HomePorts Reviews Accomplishments, Elects New Board Members

HomePorts, Inc., held its annual meeting on January 25 with a presentation by Tom Eager, Acting President, summarizing the organization’s 2021 activities. In its 15th year, HomePorts is a grass-roots membership organization helping older adults to continue living safely and comfortably in their own homes and is modeled after “Villages” in many communities throughout the U.S.

According to Eager, there are now a total of 68 members, six of whose membership fees are covered by a financial assistance program. Local transportation is the most requested service.

“We were hit hard by the pandemic, but thanks to grants we have made it through financially. Our plans going forward are to increase our membership, strengthen our partnerships with other local non-profits, and expand our volunteer base,” said Eager.

New members elected to the board are Gale Drenning, a registered nurse case manager for Shore Regional Health in Chestertown; Susan Eddy, a retired newspaper reporter and researcher; Lea Hunley, a former Kent County Public Schools employee and active Lions Club member; Jeanette Jeffrey, Health Educator with the Aging and Wellness Center of Excellence at Shore Regional Health in Chestertown; and Stewart Seitz, retired health care manager and past President of the Kent County Chamber of Commerce.

Those eligible for membership include anyone over 55 living in the greater Kent County area. “If you have a friend or neighbor who could benefit from our services, I encourage you to call me,” says Executive Director Karen Wright. “Or if you don’t need any help now but want to get involved, we have opportunities for one-time projects and a real need for drivers to take members to local medical appointments.” Financial aid is available for seniors with a limited income.

Information about membership or volunteering is available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., by calling 443-480-0940 or go to www.homeports.org. The e-mail address is karen@homeports.org.